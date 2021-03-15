'Whose Live Anyway?' headed to the Stranahan Theater Oct. 31

The cast of the hit show "Whose Line is it Anyway?" is headed to the Stranahan Theater, bringing a night of improvised hilarity to the 419.

The third time's a charm for the cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show "Whose Line is it Anyway?" to make their way to the 419.

After multiple postponements due to COVID-19, the gang is finally able to leap back to the stage in their new tour: "Whose Live Anyway?"

Toledoans can get in on all the improvised fun at the Stranahan Theater on Oct. 31, 2021 starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale and all tickets previously purchased will be honored for the newly scheduled show.

If you have questions regarding the new date and time, you're asked to call the box office at 419-381-8851 ext. 201.

So, what will the show be like? It will be similar to the TV show "Whose Line is it Anyway?" but you'll be able to watch it LIVE and in-person. Immerse yourself in a completely improvised 90-minute show filled with games, scenes and songs that will have you roaring with laughter.

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B.Davis, and Joel Murray will have you rolling with witty scenes they invent on the spot.

Audience participation is key to the show, and if you come ready with suggestions, you could be asked to join the cast onstage.

"Whose Live Anyway?" showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones.

The show is appropriate for all ages, so feel free to bring the family.