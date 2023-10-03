6 northwest Ohio Chick-fil-A locations offering free breakfast items beginning March 13

The week-long offer features a different free item each day.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After you lose an hour of sleep when daylight saving time begins Sunday, you may be looking for an extra morning pick-me-up; or, in the case of six northwest Ohio fast food locations, a "chick"-me-up.

Beginning Monday, March 13, six participating northwest Ohio Chick-fil-A locations will offer free breakfast items during select hours. Through Friday, March 17, guests can receive the free "item of the day" from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., no purchase necessary.

According to a press release from Chick-fil-A northwest Ohio, the following items will be offered for free on the corresponding day:

Monday, March 13 - Chick-n-Minis

Tuesday, March 14 - Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Wednesday, March 15 - Hash brown

Thursday, March 16 - Greek yogurt parfait

Friday, March 17 - Coffee (hot, iced or frosted)

Free items are limited to one per person, per day.

You can grab your free breakfast item at the following northwest Ohio Chick-fil-A locations:

Sylvania & Talmadge

Secor Road

Perrysburg Plaza

Airport Highway

Central & McCord

Findlay

