Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan is the go-to region for fall fun

Good Day's Amanda Fay has created a fall activities guide for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fall is a great time of year in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, from apple picking to pumpkin patches, there's a ton of fun to be had for the whole family. Check out this list Good Day on WTOL 11's Amanda Fay compiled of seasonal locations to check out this fall.

Johnston Fruit Farms

2790 US-20 ALT

Swanton, OH

There's a lot of free fun at Johnston Fruit Farms in Swanton. Be sure to check out the massive pumpkin wall to take all the pictures your heart desires.

"I see a lot of families dressing up. They get pictures. They hang out here for several hours. We have a free petting zoo. They love to hang out with the animals," farm manager Eric Ritt said.

If you want some fall souvenirs to take home then hit the pumpkin patch and U-Pick Flower garden. Plus, it wouldn't be a fruit farm without some apples!

"We have over 70 varieties to choose from during our apple season," Ritt said.

You can get the apples already picked in the market, next to the freshly made donuts and pressed apple cider. "We don't pasteurize it. We don't add anything to it, except pressed apples. So it's basically just cold, pressed juice in a jug. {It's} very healthy and very tasty," Ritt said.

For the full fall experience, pick your own apples! "We have the pixie crunch right now. Those are a really exciting apple," Ritt said. "We're going to be introducing a couple new varieties for you-pick. The candy crisp, that'll be this weekend."

Stevens Gardens

4550 Weckerly Road

Monclova

At Stevens Gardens in Monclova, you can pick your own pumpkin from the patch or choose from the many displayed up front, as well as fall décor for your home.

Activities also include shooting a corn cannon, taking a ride on the cow train, wandering through a corn maze and visiting the animals.

"Fall weekends are all around families. We keep all of our activities priced really low so that people with more than one kid can come out and afford to do all of the activities here. There's things to do for free, and things only on the weekends, but there's always something going on here," Debbie Stevens-Laux said. She's the Co-Owner of Stevens Gardens.

MacQueen Orchards

7605 Garden Road

Holland

MacQueen Orchards is as staple for fall fun in northwest Ohio. The Orchard's Apple Butter Festival runs October 7th and 8th. There will be food trucks, free music entertainment, rides, a petting zoo and face painting for the kids. Be prepared for crowds. This is a popular local festival.

Throughout the whole season, visitors to MacQueen's can enjoy U-Pick apples including Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith and Ida Red.

Pick your own pumpkins too, or get lost in a corn maze.

The market is also filled with goodies including donuts, jam and homemade pie to name a few.

Gust Brothers Pumpkin Farm

13639 Mulberry Road

Ottawa Lake, Mich.

Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm is in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Visitors can enjoy a wholesome and fun family atmosphere at this working farm. Get all your fall décor, grab some pumpkins or pick your own. You can pick your own flowers too.

"Well of course you can eat the donuts everyone likes the donuts. You can feed all the different animals everybody likes feeding the animals that's a nice experience," Owner Dan Gust said.

Hayrides are available on weekends.

Fleitz Pumpkin Farm

7133 Seaman Road

Oregon

Fleitz Pumpkin Farm in Oregon is open seven days a week. It's free to park and get in. Grab fall produce to either cook with or decorate. You can find everything from giant pumpkins to gourds, to corn shocks. You can also shop for unique indoor décor. Take a hayride and go through the corn maze. Don't forget to pet the goats.

There's a play area for kids. It's half price on Monday and Wednesday mornings. You can also get a season pass.

"You can see behind me our climbing barn and inside there's a corn box the kids can play in and straw they can climb on. Lots of fun stuff," Trisha Truman with Fleitz Pumpkin Farm said.

At the Snack Shack get cider slush, and hot sandwiches and the ever-popular donuts!

"We have cider donuts and pumpkin donuts and then just regular vanilla cake donuts," Truman said,

The farm carries more than a dozen flavors daily, plus weekly specials. Check for those on the Facebook page.

"One of our favorite things is seeing all of our regular customers. There are people when they see the specials for the week be posted on facebook they say 'we'll see you Wednesday or we'll see you Thursday' or whatever," Truman said.

Pumpkin Pete's & Gwen's Gourds

10988 Neiderhouse Road

Perrysburg

This family farm is nestled in a neighborhood, close to I-75, but you're getting the experience of being out in the country. The owners say they enjoy serving their community with fall fun.

As the name suggests get all your pumpkins and gourds for the fall season, take a hayride through the field and feed the animals. Plus enjoy some free fun, like a corn pit and straw bale slide for the kids.

If you're looking for a snack there's a food truck on site, just check the Facebook page for the schedule.

Pumpkin Pete's and Gwen's Gourds is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

If you're looking something closer to your home, here are some additional orchards and pumpkin patches in the area:

12540 CR 7-2

Delta, Ohio





5647 Consear Rd.

Ottawa Lake, Mich.

1235 Erie Rd.

Erie, Mich.