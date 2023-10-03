Trick-or-treat dates and times for 2023

Looking for a place to trick or treat? Here's where and when you can enjoy this year's Halloween festivities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

It is officially October and Halloween is fast approaching.

While the city of Toledo has not yet announced when the Glass City's ghouls and goblins can enjoy trick-or-treating, plenty of places across the area have made it official.

So when is trick-or-treat in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? WTOL 11 has you covered with when and where you should be for Halloween 2023.

Oct. 26

Bluffton - 6-7:30 p.m.

Defiance - 6-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28

Adrian - 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Bellevue - 5-7 p.m.

Bryan - 5-7 p.m.

Clyde - 4-6 p.m.

Deshler - 5-6:30 p.m.

Findlay - 6-8 p.m.

Holgate - 5:30-7 p.m.

Monroe Downtown trick or treat - noon-1 :30 p.m. (residential Oct. 31)

Paulding - 5-7 p.m.

Port Clinton Downtown trick or treat - 1-4 p.m.

Ridgeville Corners - 3-4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 29)

Upper Sandusky - 5-7 p.m.

Van Wert Downtown trick or treat - 10 a.m.-noon Residential trick or treat - 4-6 p.m.



Oct. 29

Fremont - 4-6 p.m.

Gibsonburg - 5-7 p.m.

Green Springs - 6-7 p.m.

McClure - 6-8 p.m.

Republic - 6-7:30 p.m.

Tiffin - Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 31

Archbold - 6-7:30 p.m.

Edgerton - 5-7 p.m.

Genoa Township - 6-8 p.m.

Holland - 6-8 p.m.

Huron - 5-7 p.m.

Liberty Center - 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Marblehead - 6-8 p.m.

Maumee - 6-8 p.m.

Monroe - 6-8 p.m.

Northwood - 6-7:30 p.m.

Oak Harbor Downtown trick or treat - 5:30-6:30 p.m. Residential trick or treat - 6-7:30 p.m.

Pemberville - 5:30-7 p.m.

Perrysburg - 6-8 p.m.

Rossford - 5:30-7:30 p.m. (tentative)

Sandusky - 5-7:30 p.m.

Stony Ridge - 5:30-7 p.m.

Sylvania Township - 6-7:30 p.m.

Tecumseh - 6-8 p.m.

Walbridge -6-8 p.m.

Wauseon - 6-7:30 p.m.

Whitehouse - 6-8 p.m.

Woodville - 6-8 p.m.

If a residential trick-or-treat time for your area isn't listed, check back for updates. More dates and times will be added as they are announced.