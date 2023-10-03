x
Holidays

Trick-or-treat dates and times for 2023

Looking for a place to trick or treat? Here's where and when you can enjoy this year's Halloween festivities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.
Credit: WTOL 11/Canva

It is officially October and Halloween is fast approaching.

While the city of Toledo has not yet announced when the Glass City's ghouls and goblins can enjoy trick-or-treating, plenty of places across the area have made it official.

So when is trick-or-treat in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? WTOL 11 has you covered with when and where you should be for Halloween 2023.

Oct. 26

  • Bluffton - 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Defiance - 6-7:30 p.m. 

Oct. 28

  • Adrian - 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Bellevue - 5-7 p.m.
  • Bryan - 5-7 p.m.
  • Clyde - 4-6 p.m.
  • Deshler - 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Findlay - 6-8 p.m.
  • Holgate - 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Monroe
    • Downtown trick or treat - noon-1 :30 p.m. (residential Oct. 31)
  • Paulding - 5-7 p.m.
  • Port Clinton
    • Downtown trick or treat - 1-4 p.m.
  • Ridgeville Corners - 3-4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 29)
  • Upper Sandusky - 5-7 p.m.
  • Van Wert
    • Downtown trick or treat - 10 a.m.-noon
    • Residential trick or treat - 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 29

  • Fremont - 4-6 p.m.
  • Gibsonburg - 5-7 p.m.
  • Green Springs - 6-7 p.m.
  • McClure - 6-8 p.m.
  • Republic - 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Tiffin - Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 31

  • Archbold - 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Edgerton - 5-7 p.m.
  • Genoa Township - 6-8 p.m.
  • Holland - 6-8 p.m.
  • Huron - 5-7 p.m.
  • Liberty Center - 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Marblehead - 6-8 p.m.
  • Maumee - 6-8 p.m.
  • Monroe - 6-8 p.m.
  • Northwood - 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Oak Harbor
    • Downtown trick or treat - 5:30-6:30 p.m.
    • Residential trick or treat - 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Pemberville - 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Perrysburg - 6-8 p.m.
  • Rossford - 5:30-7:30 p.m. (tentative)
  • Sandusky - 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Stony Ridge - 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Sylvania Township - 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Tecumseh - 6-8 p.m.
  • Walbridge -6-8 p.m.
  • Wauseon - 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Whitehouse - 6-8 p.m.
  • Woodville - 6-8 p.m.

If a residential trick-or-treat time for your area isn't listed, check back for updates. More dates and times will be added as they are announced.

