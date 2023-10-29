'Fun' and 'Frights': Fall 2023 attractions to visit in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

OHIO, USA — Below are two lists of area farms and attractions to enjoy in northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan this autumn season.
The 'Fun' list includes everything from pumpkin patches to 5Ks and apple picking. The 'Fright' list includes scream-worthy events that are sure to leave you speechless.
Fun
BJ Pumpkin Farm (Sept. 2-Oct. 31)
977 Secor Rd.
Temperance, MI
Country Tree Lane Farm (Oct. 7-28) -- Saturdays only
3525 N Bolander Rd.
Genoa, OH
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze (Sept. 8-Nov. 5)
16405 Pherdun Rd.
Dundee, Mich. 48131
Furry Tail Farm (Sept. 23rd-Oct. 30) -- Saturdays & Sundays
19407 OH-117
Waynesfield, OH
Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm (Sept. 4-Oct. 31)
1369 Mulberry Rd.
Ottawa Lake, Mich. 49267
Harvest Fest (open through October)
Toledo Zoo
2 Hippo Way
Toledo, Ohio 43609
Halloween Hustle 5K Run & Walk for CMV Awareness (Oct. 28)
Riverside Park
231 McManness Ave.
Findlay, Ohio 45840
Harvest Moon Gala (Oct. 15)
Nazareth Hall
21211 W. River Rd.
Grand Rapids, OH 43522
Reserve seats or a table of eight by calling 419-206-1512 or email grac@grandrapidsartscouncil.org. Cost is $35.
Haslinger Orchards (open year-round)
7404 US-6
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
Jason's Pumpkin Patch (Sept. 9-Oct. 31) -- Saturdays & Sundays
12629 W. Salem Carroll Rd.
Oak Harbor, OH
Kackleberry Farm (Sept. 1-Oct. 29)
6421 North Stoney Creek Rd.
Monroe, MI
Leaders Family Farms (Sept. 22-Oct. 29)
6588 Pollock Rd.
Convoy, OH
Lincoln Ridge Farm (Sept. 23-Oct. 29) -- Saturdays & Sundays
0064 CR 16
Napolean, OH
MacQueen Orchards (open year-round)
7605 Garden Rd.
Holland, OH 43528
Stevens Gardens (Sept. 16 through October) -- Saturdays & Sundays
4550 Weckerly Rd.
Monclova, OH 43542
Suter’s Produce (Sept. 16 through Oct. 29) -- Saturdays & Sundays
12200 Pandora Rd.
Pandora, OH
Sylvania Fall Festival (Oct. 14-15)
Main Street
Sylvania, OH
The Corn Maze at The Butterfly House (Sept. 16 through Oct. 29) Weekends only
11500 Obee Rd.
Whitehouse, OH 43571
The Pumpkin Peddler (open through October)
20354 North Dixie Hwy.
Bowling Green, OH
Toledo Brick Convention (Oct. 28-29)
Glass City Center
401 Jefferson Ave.
Toledo, OH 43604
Toledo Symphony Halloween Spooktacular (Oct. 29)
Valentine Theatre
410 Adams St.
Toledo, OH 43604
Trabbic Pumpkin Farm (Sept. 16 through Oct. 31) -- Closed on Mondays
1560 E. Sterns Rd.
Erie, Mich. 48133
Votaw Farms (Sept. 8 through October) -- Weekends only
11500 Obee Rd.
Whitehouse, OH 43571
Wheeler Farms (Sept. 16 through Oct. 29)
11500 Obee Rd.
Whitehouse, OH 43571
Frights
Distracted Haunted House (Sept. 23-Oct. 29)
1234 North Main St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Fear Columbus Haunted House (Sept. 22-Nov. 4)
2605 Northland Plaza Dr.
Columbus, OH 43231
Field of Fear (Sept. 16 - Oct. 29)
3001 S. Crissey Rd.
Monclova, Ohio 43542
Ghost Town (open through October)
10630 County Rd. 40
Findlay, Ohio 45840
Ghostly Manor (open year-round)
3319 Milan Rd.
Sandusky, OH 44870
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point (Sept. 14 - Oct. 29)
1 Cedar Point Dr.
Sandusky, OH 44870
Haunted Hydro (Sept. 23-Oct. 31)
1333 Tiffin St.
Fremont, OH 43420
Lake Eeerie Fearfest (Sept. 29 through October) Fridays & Saturdays
3319 Milan Rd.
Sandusky, Ohio 44870
Panic in the Pines (open every Saturday in October)
Country Lane Tree Farm
3525 N. Bolander Rd.
Genoa, Ohio 43430
Putnam County’s Haunted Cornfield (Sept. 15-Oct. 28) Fridays & Saturdays
13360 Road 12
Ottawa, Ohio 45875
Screamacres/Leaders Farms (Sept. 22-Oct. 29) Fridays & Saturdays
O-064 County Rd. 16
Napoleon, Ohio 43535
Don't see a place on the list? Send us an email with event information at AllWTOLDigitalContent@wtol.com.
