'Fun' and 'Frights': Fall 2023 attractions to visit in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

Celebrate the autumn season with these farms, mazes, haunted houses and more!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OHIO, USA — Below are two lists of area farms and attractions to enjoy in northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan this autumn season.

The 'Fun' list includes everything from pumpkin patches to 5Ks and apple picking. The 'Fright' list includes scream-worthy events that are sure to leave you speechless.





Fun

BJ Pumpkin Farm (Sept. 2-Oct. 31)

977 Secor Rd.

Temperance, MI

Country Tree Lane Farm (Oct. 7-28) -- Saturdays only

3525 N Bolander Rd.

Genoa, OH

Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze (Sept. 8-Nov. 5)

16405 Pherdun Rd.

Dundee, Mich. 48131

Furry Tail Farm (Sept. 23rd-Oct. 30) -- Saturdays & Sundays

19407 OH-117

Waynesfield, OH

Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm (Sept. 4-Oct. 31)

1369 Mulberry Rd.

Ottawa Lake, Mich. 49267



Harvest Fest (open through October)

Toledo Zoo

2 Hippo Way

Toledo, Ohio 43609

Halloween Hustle 5K Run & Walk for CMV Awareness (Oct. 28)

Riverside Park

231 McManness Ave.

Findlay, Ohio 45840

Harvest Moon Gala (Oct. 15)

Nazareth Hall

21211 W. River Rd.

Grand Rapids, OH 43522

Reserve seats or a table of eight by calling 419-206-1512 or email grac@grandrapidsartscouncil.org. Cost is $35.

Haslinger Orchards (open year-round)

7404 US-6

Gibsonburg, OH 43431

Jason's Pumpkin Patch (Sept. 9-Oct. 31) -- Saturdays & Sundays

12629 W. Salem Carroll Rd.

Oak Harbor, OH

Kackleberry Farm (Sept. 1-Oct. 29)

6421 North Stoney Creek Rd.

Monroe, MI

Leaders Family Farms (Sept. 22-Oct. 29)

6588 Pollock Rd.

Convoy, OH

Lincoln Ridge Farm (Sept. 23-Oct. 29) -- Saturdays & Sundays

0064 CR 16

Napolean, OH

MacQueen Orchards (open year-round)

7605 Garden Rd.

Holland, OH 43528

Stevens Gardens (Sept. 16 through October) -- Saturdays & Sundays

4550 Weckerly Rd.

Monclova, OH 43542

Suter’s Produce (Sept. 16 through Oct. 29) -- Saturdays & Sundays

12200 Pandora Rd.

Pandora, OH

Sylvania Fall Festival (Oct. 14-15)

Main Street

Sylvania, OH

The Corn Maze at The Butterfly House (Sept. 16 through Oct. 29) Weekends only

11500 Obee Rd.

Whitehouse, OH 43571

The Pumpkin Peddler (open through October)

20354 North Dixie Hwy.

Bowling Green, OH

Toledo Brick Convention (Oct. 28-29)

Glass City Center

401 Jefferson Ave.

Toledo, OH 43604

Toledo Symphony Halloween Spooktacular (Oct. 29)

Valentine Theatre

410 Adams St.

Toledo, OH 43604

Trabbic Pumpkin Farm (Sept. 16 through Oct. 31) -- Closed on Mondays

1560 E. Sterns Rd.

Erie, Mich. 48133

Votaw Farms (Sept. 8 through October) -- Weekends only

11500 Obee Rd.

Whitehouse, OH 43571

Wheeler Farms (Sept. 16 through Oct. 29)

11500 Obee Rd.

Whitehouse, OH 43571





Frights

Distracted Haunted House (Sept. 23-Oct. 29)

1234 North Main St.

Bowling Green, OH 43402

Fear Columbus Haunted House (Sept. 22-Nov. 4)

2605 Northland Plaza Dr.

Columbus, OH 43231

Field of Fear (Sept. 16 - Oct. 29)

3001 S. Crissey Rd.

Monclova, Ohio 43542

Ghost Town (open through October)

10630 County Rd. 40

Findlay, Ohio 45840

Ghostly Manor (open year-round)

3319 Milan Rd.

Sandusky, OH 44870

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point (Sept. 14 - Oct. 29)

1 Cedar Point Dr.

Sandusky, OH 44870

Haunted Hydro (Sept. 23-Oct. 31)

1333 Tiffin St.

Fremont, OH 43420

Lake Eeerie Fearfest (Sept. 29 through October) Fridays & Saturdays

3319 Milan Rd.

Sandusky, Ohio 44870

Panic in the Pines (open every Saturday in October)

Country Lane Tree Farm

3525 N. Bolander Rd.

Genoa, Ohio 43430

Putnam County’s Haunted Cornfield (Sept. 15-Oct. 28) Fridays & Saturdays

13360 Road 12

Ottawa, Ohio 45875

Screamacres/Leaders Farms (Sept. 22-Oct. 29) Fridays & Saturdays

O-064 County Rd. 16

Napoleon, Ohio 43535

Don't see a place on the list? Send us an email with event information at AllWTOLDigitalContent@wtol.com.