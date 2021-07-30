Jeep Gladiator production in Toledo halted one week due to microchip shortage

Production of the Wrangler, also made in Toledo, is not impacted at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The global microchip shortage is interrupting production of the Toledo-built Jeep Gladiator.

Stellantis, the company that owns Jeep, confirmed to WTOL Friday that Gladiator assembly lines will be down all next week at the Toledo South Assembly Plant. There is no impact to the production of the Wrangler at the North Assembly Plant.

A Stellantis spokeswoman did not say how many workers are affected, however UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower told WTOL about 1,900 workers will be temporarily laid off.

"Toledo South Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," the company said in a statement. "Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Toledo South Assembly Plant will be down the week of Aug. 2."

The Gladiator is the third-highest-selling midsize pickup in the United States behind the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger.

The General Motors Toledo Transmission Plant has also been impacted by the ongoing semiconductor issues. The plant laid off 150-200 workers for two weeks in May and a third week in June.