Some used cars are more expensive than new due to microchip shortage

A slightly used Dodge RAM 1500 is almost $700 more expensive than a brand new model.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The microchip shortage has impacted the auto industry around the globe, including in Toledo, and now some used vehicles cost more than their new counterparts.

According to a study from iSeeCars, a slightly used Kia Telluride is worth $3,564 more than it is brand new. The same goes for the GMC Sierra 1500 ($3,466 more) and Toyota Tacoma ($1,955).

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Toyota RAV4 are also on the list.