Nearly 200 employees face temporary layoffs at GM Toledo Transmission plant

TOLEDO, Ohio — Anywhere from 150 - 200 workers with the GM Toledo Transmission plant are expected to be laid off this month.

According to GM Communications Manager Daniel Flores, these temporary layoffs will begin on April 26.

Flores said the move is due to a computer chip shortage that has put a stranglehold on the auto industry.

The announcement will reportedly impact the nine-speed line between April 26 - May 3.

According to Flores, employees affected by the layoffs will receive a combination of state unemployment benefits and GM supplement unemployment benefits.

