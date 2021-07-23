Part-time workers needed at Jeep's Toledo Assembly Complex: Here's how you can apply

A hiring event is scheduled next week at Owens Community College. Hourly wages start at $15.78.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Part-time, hourly workers are needed to build Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

A hiring event will be held July 28 and July 29 at Owens Community College from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Interested candidates are encouraged to pre-register here and apply in advance.

"Toledo has been the production home of the Jeep brand for 80 years," Toledo Assembly Complex Manager Chuck Padden said. "We're looking for good people who enjoy working in teams and solving problems to join our manufacturing family in building the most iconic vehicles in the world."

Entry-level, part-time, hourly production operator positions offer:

Starting pay of $15.78 an hour

Medical and prescription drug coverage after 90 days

Life insurance beginning the first of the month following the date of hire

Holiday pay after completing 90 workdays and potential for paid/unpaid time off

Full-time positions are usually filled with part-time employees and include a $17.51 hourly rate, full health insurance benefits, 401k, tuition assistance and bonuses.

The hiring event will be held at Heritage Hall on the OCC campus.