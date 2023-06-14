Clarios, UAW reach third tentative agreement to end strike; members voting Friday

Hundreds of workers at the Holland battery plant have been on strike since May 8.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Another tentative agreement has been reached between Clarios and the UAW in an effort to end an ongoing strike at the automobile battery manufacturing plant.

A Clarios spokesperson confirmed to WTOL 11 on Wednesday that a third tentative agreement was reached between the company and union negotiators. Membership overwhelmingly voted down the previous two tentative agreements.

“We’ve reached a fully-endorsed third tentative agreement that’s good for our employees and the company," Clarios spokeswoman Kris Sherman said. "We appreciate the efforts and hard work of everyone involved and we’re hopeful our employees will vote to approve what we see as a fair and reasonable approach. We look forward to getting back to building batteries together, to support our customers.”

UAW Local 12 chairman Aaron Shinaul said the tentative agreement was reached Tuesday afternoon. Membership will meet to discuss parameters of the deal Thursday and vote Friday.

Colin Anderson, a worker striking on the picket line, said he hopes an agreement is made final soon.

"Personally at this point, I am ready to get back to work. I think most of what I had an issue with as far as the contract was rectified.," Anderson said. "Taken into consideration we're on the sixth week on strike, a lot of people's financial situations have gotten different since then. That plays a major factor in it."

About 500 workers walked off the job May 8 after months of contract talks.

According to the union, points of contention last month included company proposals that would mandate 12-hour shifts with no overtime pay past the eighth hour and reductions to workers' piece rates, or the amount of money they receive for every unit they produce.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wrote a letter to Clarios dated May 10 on behalf of the striking workers urging the company to reach a fair agreement with employees.

According to the Clarios website, the company is responsible for batteries in one-third of vehicles on the road. The Holland Clarios plant was formerly owned by Johnson Controls, which was founded in 1885.

Johnson Controls sold its Power Solutions division to Toronto-based Brookfield Business Partners in 2019, which led to the creation of Clarios. The company has 16,000 employees in factories around the world.

Clarios manufactures a variety of batteries for electric vehicles, hybrids and internal combustion engines. The Holland plant supplies Ford, among other car companies.