'Somebody has our back': Union grateful for community support during Clarios employee strike

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken offered words of support for the workers and called for renewed bargaining efforts.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Hundreds of union workers at the Clarios automobile battery plant in Holland entered the second day of their strike on Tuesday.

Union chairman Aaron Shinaul said the strike is incredibly valuable for the workers because it puts pressure on Clarios to provide better wages after what Shinauo described as years of concessions.

"The guys and gals stayed out here last night. It rained on us for two hours and they still walked the line and they stood strong because it's something they want and something they need," Shinaul said.

The Clarios employee of 28 years said thinking of family back home and what a higher wage could mean for them is what keeps workers going through long hours of striking.

But before things get better, they're bound to get a little worse. While the workers receive a stipend from their strike pay by the United Auto Workers, they're currently receiving far less than their normal wages. It's a reality they have to accept while striking, Shinaul said.

But the community is working to ease their time on the line. Shinaul said members of the surrounding Holland and Springfield communities have been dropping off food and supplies to help keep them going, and county and state politicians like U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken have also expressed their support of the workers on the line.

"I don't think they're asking for too much. They don't want to lose money on a contract. The automotive industry players are making money," Gerken said. "When the new UAW leadership [takes over] they're going to stand up and say, 'We're entitled to our share.' There's long hours that you're away from home, it's dangerous work and they need to be paid right."

Both Gerken and Brown urged renewed bargaining efforts for a new contract.

"Workers at Clarios make the company successful, and are exercising their right to strike for the fair pay they’ve earned," Brown said. "I urge both parties to return to the bargaining table to work toward an equitable agreement that honors the dignity of work, so these workers can get back on the job manufacturing the technology that will power the auto industry for decades to come."

Shinaul said the outpouring of support, whether it be elected officials or affirmative honks from passing cars, shows the worker they aren't striking alone.

"That shows somebody has our back, they're with us. And that's the people," Shinaul said. "When you got people who understand and know what you're going through, it means a lot."

Shinaul said other members of UAW Local 12 who do not work at Clarios also came to show support and march with them in solidarity.