Sen. Sherrod Brown writes letter to Clarios CEO in support of striking UAW workers

Over 500 workers went on strike last week at the Holland automobile battery plant after contract talks broke down.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of northwest Ohio UAW workers have been on strike for over a week, and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is urging the leader of Clarios to reach an agreement that allows them to return to work.

In a letter dated May 10, Brown (D-Ohio) addressed Clarios President and CEO Mark Wallace "in support" of the 500 or so UAW Local 12 members who walked off the job last Monday at the Holland automobile battery manufacturing plant. Clarios is responsible for roughly one-third of the batteries in vehicles on the road today.

"I urge all parties to return to the bargaining table to resolve your differences and work to negotiate an equitable agreement that honors the dignity of work," Brown wrote in the letter. "Ohio is developing and manufacturing the technology that will drive our economy for decades to come – from semiconductors to batteries to electric vehicles. Companies that work collaboratively with their employees will be best positioned to lead their industries."

UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower said last week contract negotiations played out for several months before breaking down. The company's last offer before the strike was rejected by 98% of the members who voted.

Among the terms workers are fighting against are 12-hour shifts without overtime beyond eight hours. Baumhower called it a "concessionary" contract that would cost workers money.

Brown said Clarios will be a critical part of the supply chain because of the talent and dedication of its workers.

"Resolving the current dispute would allow both parties to focus on the development and manufacturing of automotive batteries, as you work toward your goal of powering the next generation of American vehicles," he wrote. "I urge both sides to work toward an agreement that allows your employees to continue to perform their jobs at the highest level."

In a response, Kris Sherman, spokeswoman for Clarios in the U.S. and Canada, issued the following statement to WTOL 11:

"We appreciate and thank Sen. Brown for his interest and support for our employees and Ohio manufacturing. We are actively bargaining with the UAW and remain optimistic we'll reach a fair agreement and move forward together."

Clarios has 16,000 employees in factories around the world. The Holland plant was previously owned by Johnson Controls and is a major supplier for Ford and other auto companies.

The company manufactures a variety of batteries for electric vehicles, hybrids and internal combustion engines.