Union workers at Clarios automobile battery manufacturer go on strike

About 500 employees at the plant are UAW members. UAW Local 12 President says the company's current proposal would cost workers money.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Hundreds of union workers at the Clarios automobile battery plant in Holland walked off the job Monday morning.

UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower said the facility employs about 500 people who have been in negotiations with the company for several months. The previous contract was extended multiple times in an attempt to reach a fair agreement.

Baumhower said the current proposal on the table from the company would cost workers money.

"One of the problems is it's a concessionary contract," he said. "We're not in the mood for concessionary contracts. Today's economy is strong and our members have taken concessions when the economy wasn't. They want a fair contract and the company isn't willing. We're not going backwards in today's economy."

According to the Clarios website, the company is responsible for batteries in one-third of vehicles on the road. The Holland Clarios plant was formerly owned by Johnson Controls, which was founded in 1885.

Johnson Controls sold its Power Solutions division to Brookfield Business Partners in 2019, which led to the creation of Clarios. The company has 16,000 employees in factories around the world.

Clarios manufactures a variety of batteries for electric vehicles, hybrids and internal combustion engines. The Holland plant supplies Ford, among other car companies.

"We've been working in good faith to come up with an agreement," a Clarios spokesperson said in a statement, "We remain optimistic as we've reached agreements with all our unions during recent contract negotiations. Unfortunately, our first offer was not accepted, but we are dedicated to continuing good-faith negotiations to reach a contract that focuses on the future and supports our customers."

Baumhower said workers are churning out a "record number" of batteries every day and the plant - located on Industrial Road - is shut down for the time being. He said the other 41 companies represented by Local 12 have agreed to support workers on the picket line.

Workers are receiving strike pay from the UAW.