French toast bake recipe from Chef Charine Croak

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for an Easter dish that surprises and hits the spot, Chef Charine Croak shared this French toast bake recipe on Good Day with WTOL 11.

The recipe is perfect for a busy holiday weekend because you assemble it the night before and have it ready to bake just before your holiday get-together.

INGREDIENTS

French toast:

1 loaf sourdough bread or brioche, challah or French bread

8 large eggs

2 cups milk

½ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup sugar

Topping:



1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup cold butter, cut

DIRECTIONS:

1. Cut bread and spread evenly in a greased 9-x-13-inch baking dish.



2. In a medium bowl, mix eggs, milk, heavy cream, vanilla and sugar together, then pour evenly over bread.

3. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight.

4. To make the topping, mix flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt in a medium bowl. Cut butter into this mixture until crumbly. Place topping in a small resealable plastic bag and refrigerate overnight as well.

4. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

5. Unwrap the baking dish and sprinkle topping evenly over the bread.

6. Bake, uncovered, for 45–60 minutes, depending on how soft you like it.

