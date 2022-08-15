x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recipes

Grilled jalapeño poppers and corn salsa recipes just in time for summer

Chef Charine Croak is back with two recipes that are perfect for the summer season!

TOLEDO, Ohio —

Jalapeño Poppers Grilled

1c cream cheese 

1/4c cheddar cheese 

1/4 c green onion 

1t fresh lime juice 

14 peppers halved 

Directions:

1) Mixed ingredients and fill peppers; sprinkle some of cheddar cheese on top.

2) Grill for 8 minutes and enjoy!

 

Corn Salsa

2c fresh corn about 3 ears (leave them raw for a better bite)

1/2c red onion diced 

1/2c cilantro chopped

1/4c bell peppers diced 

1/4c lime juice 

1 jalapeno pepper diced 

Salt and pepper 

Directions:

1) Dice and mix everything together. Enjoy with chips!

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Grilling Season Recipes | Cooking with Styles

Before You Leave, Check This Out