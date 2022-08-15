Grilled jalapeño poppers and corn salsa recipes just in time for summer

TOLEDO, Ohio —
Jalapeño Poppers Grilled
1c cream cheese
1/4c cheddar cheese
1/4 c green onion
1t fresh lime juice
14 peppers halved
Directions:
1) Mixed ingredients and fill peppers; sprinkle some of cheddar cheese on top.
2) Grill for 8 minutes and enjoy!
Corn Salsa
2c fresh corn about 3 ears (leave them raw for a better bite)
1/2c red onion diced
1/2c cilantro chopped
1/4c bell peppers diced
1/4c lime juice
1 jalapeno pepper diced
Salt and pepper
Directions:
1) Dice and mix everything together. Enjoy with chips!