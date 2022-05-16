Try this caprese garlic bread recipe on the grill for a great summer dish

This dish "screams summer" fresh from the grill.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Grilling season is here, so why not make your appetizers on the back yard grill?

Chef Charine Croak visited WTOL 11 Your Day Monday to demonstrate how to use fresh ingredients to make an easy appetizer that is great for warm weather.

Caprese garlic bread combines crunchy Italian bread with flavorful sweet cherry tomatoes, basil and mozzarella cheese. Top the whole thing off with some balsamic glaze and you will have a dish that is a perfect first course for dinner or a great snack for the family.

If you don't have your grill out yet this season, don't worry, Chef Charine says you can make this dish in the oven too.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic (2 large cloves garlic)

1 cup halved grape tomatoes

½ cup fresh basil leaves, stems removed, finely sliced or shredded

salt to season (optional)

1 cup fresh mozzarella cheese slice thinly into rounds, (or shredded mozzarella cheese) even mozzarella balls

1 loaf ciabatta or fresh heavy bread sliced into 8 slices

1/2 cup butter

Balsamic glaze



Directions:



Preheat your oven to broil or grill setting on medium heat.

Heat oil in a skillet or pan over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant (30 seconds).

Spread the butter over each slice of bread and add tomatoes and basil then top with 1 slice of cheese (or just enough to cover the bread).

Broil (grill) until the cheese has melted.

Season with salt (if needed) and drizzle over the glaze.