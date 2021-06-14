Your Day recipes: Street Corn

TOLEDO, Ohio — Chef Charine shares a simple easy recipe to make your own delicious street corn, or elote!
Serves: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
6 corn ears
1/4 cup radishes, finely diced
1/4 cup green onion, chopped
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
1/4 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/3 chipotle mayo
Directions
Grill or boil corn
Slice and toss ingredients together, expect the chipotle mayo
Chipotle mayo directions: mix 1 cup of mayo, 1 tablespoon of lime juice, 1 tablespoon of whole milk, 2 tablespoons of chipotle chili powder