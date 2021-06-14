x
Your Day Guests

Your Day recipes: Street Corn

TOLEDO, Ohio — Chef Charine shares a simple easy recipe to make your own delicious street corn, or elote!

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

6 corn ears

1/4 cup radishes, finely diced

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup cotija cheese, crumbled

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/3 chipotle mayo

Directions

Grill or boil corn

Slice and toss ingredients together, expect the chipotle mayo

Chipotle mayo directions: mix 1 cup of mayo, 1 tablespoon of lime juice, 1 tablespoon of whole milk, 2 tablespoons of chipotle chili powder