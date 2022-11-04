RECIPE: Your Favorite Pasta Salad for 6-8 people

TOLEDO, Ohio — Chef Charine Croak spoke with WTOL 11's Amanda Fay on Your Day Monday about a great pasta salad recipe.
Croak's recipe is quick and easy and sure to make a crowd-favorite pasta salad for any barbecue, potluck or party.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 8 ounces bocconcini or small mozzarella balls
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. Balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze
- 1 clove carlic, minced
- ¼ cup basil, sliced
- 1 tbsp. dried oregano
- Dash crushed red pepper, a small amount for flavor, more for heat
- 8 ounces pasta, your favorite kind cooked
- Start with a large bowl (big enough for all of the ingredients!) and combine the tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, half the basil, oregano, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper. Everything but the pasta!
- Let it sit for 30 minutes or longer to let the flavors simmer. If you don’t have time to let the flavors simmer, you can still make the salad, but I think the end results are better when the tomatoes have time to marinate for a bit.
- Cook the pasta to al dente, according to the package instructions. Salt the water generously for the best pasta flavor.
- Drain the pasta, rinse it with cold water, and add it to the large bowl. Stir everything until it’s combined well and add the rest of the basil.
- For finishing touches, drizzle it with a little balsamic glaze and season it with salt and pepper. Enjoy!