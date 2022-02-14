x
Recipes

Recipe: Lemony Alfredo Pasta

Chef Charine Mourad shares with us a great recipe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Chef Charine Mourad gives us a delicious Lemony Alfredo Pasta Recipe, that is perfect for Valentine's Day dinner!

Lemony Alfredo Pasta Recipe

Ingredients: 

  • 1lb angel hair pasta
  • 2 1/2 c heavy cream
  • 1/2 c fresh lemon juice
  • 12 tablespoons butter
  • 2 c fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tsp grates lemon zest
  • Pinch grated nutmeg
  • Salt/pepper

Instructions:

  1. Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender but still firm to the bite, stirring occasionally (about 4 minutes or follow directions on the box. Drain).
  2. Stir 2 cups of the cream and the lemon juice in a heavy large skillet to blend. Add the butter and cook over medium heat just until the butter melts, stirring occasionally, (about 3 minutes). Remove from the heat. Add the pasta and toss. Add the remaining 1/2 cup of cream, and Parmesan to the cream sauce in the skillet. Add the lemon zest, nutmeg, salt, and white pepper.
  3. Toss the pasta mixture over low heat until the sauce thickens slightly (about 1 minute)
  4. Options to add: Shrimp, salmon, chicken, spinach, cherry tomatoes, panko crumbs

