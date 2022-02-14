Recipe: Lemony Alfredo Pasta

TOLEDO, Ohio — Chef Charine Mourad gives us a delicious Lemony Alfredo Pasta Recipe, that is perfect for Valentine's Day dinner!
Lemony Alfredo Pasta Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1lb angel hair pasta
- 2 1/2 c heavy cream
- 1/2 c fresh lemon juice
- 12 tablespoons butter
- 2 c fresh Parmesan cheese
- 2 tsp grates lemon zest
- Pinch grated nutmeg
- Salt/pepper
Instructions:
- Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender but still firm to the bite, stirring occasionally (about 4 minutes or follow directions on the box. Drain).
- Stir 2 cups of the cream and the lemon juice in a heavy large skillet to blend. Add the butter and cook over medium heat just until the butter melts, stirring occasionally, (about 3 minutes). Remove from the heat. Add the pasta and toss. Add the remaining 1/2 cup of cream, and Parmesan to the cream sauce in the skillet. Add the lemon zest, nutmeg, salt, and white pepper.
- Toss the pasta mixture over low heat until the sauce thickens slightly (about 1 minute)
- Options to add: Shrimp, salmon, chicken, spinach, cherry tomatoes, panko crumbs
