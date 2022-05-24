Staying safe while boating over the Memorial Day weekend

It's National Safe Boating Week. Find out how you can stay safe out on the water.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We are right in the middle of National Safe Boating Week and there are many steps you can take to be safe out on the water this Memorial Day weekend and all summer long.

The main thing boaters should do to prepare for a safe outing is to plan ahead for a safe and fun environment.

First, check the weather. Some boaters may change their plans if they see rain in the forecast. But did you know the National Weather Service sends out Special Marine Warnings to keep you safe while going fishing? The NWS issues these warnings for potentially harmful weather of up to two hours with the potential to produce wind gusts up to 34 mph or greater.

While the National Weather Service sends multiple advisories and warnings weather is not the only concern when it comes to boating safety.





In Ohio last year there 15 boating fatalities. Of those 15 victims, only two were known to be wearing a life jacket. Planning ahead to have enough life jackets for everyone aboard your boat and wearing those life jackets can save lives.



As temperatures start to warm up and summer holidays get closer, more people will be out on the water. It is key to always know your surroundings, including understanding the depth of the water where you are boating.







If you have plans to head out onto Lake Erie this season, remember to be safe and responsible with alcohol. It is important to have a designated boat driver who will not be under the influence. It also is important to perform a full inspection of the boat before heading out on the water.

Finally, to stay safe, be sure to check the WTOL 11 weather app for your up-to-date boating forecast.