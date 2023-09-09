Traffic Alert: Weekend ramp closures in effect for SR-25, I-75 NB ramps in Perrysburg

The ramps will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday and close again Friday at 9 p.m. I-475 between SR-25 and SR-65 will be down to one lane on weekends through September.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Drivers in and around Perrysburg should expect delays to weekend travel in September.

I-475 between SR-25 and SR-65 will be reduced to one lane each weekend in September for pavement repairs. The lane restrictions will be in effect on Fridays at 9 p.m. through Mondays at 6 a.m.

In addition, the northbound I-75 to northbound I-475 ramp, and northbound SR-25/Dixie Hwy. to northbound I-475 ramp, will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday the weekend of Sept. 8-11 and Sept. 15-18.

Drivers should anticipate delays when traveling through or around the area.

The following detours are recommended by the Ohio Department of Transportation:

Northbound I-75 ramp to northbound I-475. Detour: Northbound I-75 to westbound I-475.

Northbound SR 25/Dixie Hwy. ramp to northbound I-475. Detour: Southbound I-475 to northbound I-75 to US 20 (Exit 193) to southbound I-75 to northbound I-475.

For a live look at traffic conditions, check WTOL 11 Traffic or visit ODOT's website at this link.

