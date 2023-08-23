ODOT to provide nearly $17M to repair roadways in small cities, including several in northwest Ohio

Combined with the local funding match, the total construction value of these projects is $38.9 million.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is providing 10 small municipalities with a combined total of $16.9 million to fund roadway construction projects, officials said in a press release.

The funding, which comes from ODOT's Small City Program, is intended to assist smaller cities with roadway, safety or signal projects. To qualify for the Small City Program, a municipality must have a population between 5,000 and 24,999 people.

"The Small City Program is a big boost to our local municipal partners who, like ODOT, have a responsibility to keep their roads and bridges in good order," ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said in a press release.

Selected municipalities match ODOT's funding, bringing the total value of the projects to $38.9 million statewide.

Of the 10 municipalities selected to receive funding, three are in northwest Ohio:

Fremont - $1.5 million, fiscal year 2026

Oak Harbor Road and Moore Street Roadway improvements including:

Repaving W. Sate Street to US 20 ramps

Sidewalk, ramps pavement markings and signage improvements on Oak Harbor Road

Converting Moore Street corridor to shared-use roadway

Adding Moore Street shared bake line markings and signage

Port Clinton - $1.7 million, fiscal year 2027

W. Perry Street, Harrison Street and Monroe Street reconstruction including:

Reconstructing W. Perry Street from Harrison Street to Jackson Street

Resurfacing W. Perry Street from Jackson Street to Monroe Street

Reconstructing Harrison Street and Monroe Street

Curb and gutter replacement

Construction on driveways, sidewalks, ramps, manholes and valves

Pavement markings and catch basin/curb inlets

Tiffin - $1.6 million, fiscal year 2026

N. Sandusky Street reconstruction including:

Reconstruction of N. Sandusky Street between Hall Street and Tomb Street

Project involves full depth asphalt concrete pavement replacement, striping, signage upgrades and structure adjustments

Other cities receiving funding from the Small City Program include Van Wert, Norwalk, Mount Vernon, Greenville, St. Marys, Coumbiana and East Liverpool.