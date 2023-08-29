Gibbs and Indiana intersection to close in Maumee for 60 days during roundabout construction

City officials say they plan to take a 'proactive approach' in working with property owners and residents during construction.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The intersection of Indiana Avenue and Gibbs Street in Maumee will close for approximately 60 days while crews complete road work, including roundabout construction, city officials said in a press release Monday.

Beginning Sept. 5, construction company Vernon Nagel Inc. will begin several projects in and around the intersection. This will include roundabout construction, converting Gibbs Street from four lanes to three lanes between the Anthony Wayne Trail and the railroad tracks and installing new curbing to create safer on-street parking.

According to a city representative in the press release, the project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023 and will affect access to businesses, residents and Maumee Middle School (previously known as Gateway Middle School), the latter of which is located just north of the intersection of Gibbs and Indiana.

The most significant impact to residents, students and businesses will occur during the second week of October when driveway approaches are removed and replaced. A representative said the city will send out notifications one to two weeks prior to driveway removal, but that fluid scheduling means the exact dates are not yet known.

"Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated," a city representative said. "The City understands the inconvenience of this project and wants to take a proactive approach in working with property owners and residents. Please visit our website and social media channels for project updates as well."

A period of the construction will remove access to some driveways for seven to 10 days. Information on the scheduling will become available as progress on the project develops. Weather could impact the project and cause delays, officials said.

Authorities provided the following local detour to avoid the closure: Anthony Wayne Trail to White Street, White Street to Sackett Street and Sackett to Gibbs.

The detour for eastbound Indiana Avenue is southbound Conant Street to eastbound Anthony Wayne Trail.