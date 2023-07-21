Water main break at Summit and Washington in downtown causes significant flooding, lane restriction

The downtown Toledo YMCA said they would be closed Friday as a result of the flooding, but would reassess the situation at noon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A water main break in downtown Toledo has caused significant flooding to a parking lot and roadway, prompting a lane restriction as many drivers turn around to avoid the water Friday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a water main break occurred at the intersection of Summit Street and Washington Street. By 8 a.m., flooding had increased to cover a parking lot and most of the roadway in a small section of the first block of Summit.

WTOL 11 crews on scene witnessed some cars drive through the water, while others began turning around to find an alternative route.

Crews have turned off water to the area while they work to repair the break. One lane of Summit is blocked off while crews begin work.

The YMCA announced its downtown Toledo location would be closed Friday morning due to the incident and would reevaluate the situation at noon.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WTOL 11 on air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest updates.