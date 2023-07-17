Two suspects arrested, accused of stealing delivery driver's vehicle at gunpoint Friday

Police are still searching for two suspects who allegedly fled on foot following a traffic stop.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating an armed vehicle robbery that occurred at a west Toledo apartment complex, leading to the arrest of two of at least four suspects Friday afternoon.

In a report, Toledo police said a delivery driver was making a grocery delivery for Walmart at the Hilltop Village Apartment complex in west Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. The driver alleged three men armed with a handgun then stole his vehicle, a black doge charger.

While returning home, the victim spotted his stolen vehicle on the roadway and called 911. Police then saw the stolen vehicle on Monroe Street and attempted to make a stop. The suspects fled on foot.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old suspect and 18-year-old Lavalle Mack. Two other suspects in the vehicle evaded arrest. It is WTOL 11 policy not to name minor suspects unless they are being charged as adults. It is not clear if the 17-year-old suspect will be charged as an adult.

If you have any information about the remaining suspects in this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

