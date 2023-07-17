ROAD CLOSED | Ottawa River Road in Point Place closed for roundabout construction

A mini-roundabout will be added at the intersection of Ottawa River Road and 108th Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A major road closure in Point Place is scheduled to begin July 17, two weeks earlier than expected.

The mini-roundabout will be at the intersection of Ottawa River Road and 108th Street. Plans for the construction will include the complete removal and rebuiling of roads.

The city says curbs and drive aprons will be replaced, along with adding and replacing pedestrian curb ramps. The project is expected to cost more than $555,000.

This traffic improvement is to help drivers get to where they need to be in a more efficient and safer way.

“People that are coming up on 108th Street behind me, I have trouble determining if people on Ottawa River are going to continue going straight or go to the left, so they have a hard time knowing if they can pull out or not, explained Christy Soncrant, an administrator at the Division of Engineering and Construction. "A roundabout will just keep the traffic flow so they don’t have to worry about that.”

The 45-day construction project is expected to end on August 31.