New study finds drivers and passengers are at greater risk of injury and death in work zone crashes

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you drive anywhere around Toledo right now, you're likely to encounter some type of construction. But are you doing everything you can to keep construction workers and yourself safe?

Results of a new highway work zone study finds because of their behavior behind the wheel, drivers and passengers are actually at greater risk of injury and death in construction zones than workers.

The Associated General Contractors of America and HCSS conducted the survey in April and May with highway construction firms. Nearly 300 contractors completed the survey and the results show driver/passenger injuries at 35% and deaths at 12%. Worker injuries were at 19% and deaths were at 4%.

Ebony Construction is a highway contractor in northwest Ohio and its president, Amy Hall, is encouraging distracted driving legislation, common sense behind the wheel and mandatory speed cameras to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths.

"Putting policeman we found [is] extremely effective at the beginning and at the end of work zones, " Hall said. "Usually when people see the flashing red lights, it draws attention to your speedometer which is very good. Cameras is another option of how do we get people to be aware of their speeding through work zones."

Hall isn't aware of any speed cameras in her work zones, although Ohio does allow their use.