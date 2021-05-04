Tiffin to spend $1.6 million on road resurfacing

The city quadrupled its roads and bridges budget after voters approved a 1/4% income tax in 2018.

TIFFIN, Ohio — If you live in Tiffin, you're about to see a lot more road construction starting up.

Crews are already out working on side roads this week.

This year more than a dozen Tiffin streets will be rebuilt or repaved, including nearly 5 miles of Melmore Road, a major route in and out of town.

Tiffin voters passed a 1/4% income tax in 2018 to allow the city to fix more roads.

Mayor Aaron Montz said with that levy money, the city is now able to pave four times as many roads as before.

"We would usually spend about $4000,000 a year on street resurfacing. So this year, four times the amount of street paving will be done in 2021 as would typically have been done before the passage of the road and bridge levy in Tiffin," said Montz.

The city of Tiffin will continue to collect on that roads levy until the end of 2023.