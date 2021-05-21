Drivers can expect more changes to I-75 over next few months

As progress is made on the I-75 mega project, traffic patterns will shift so workers can start on new parts of the project.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Construction continues this summer in northwest Ohio, including on the I-75 mega project.

This means you can expect more changes to your drive over the next few months.

As of April, the ramp from southbound I-75 to Miami Street is utilizing the new bridge over the Maumee River. Come mid-July, ODOT says there's going to be a major traffic switch on this southern portion.

"We're going to put all traffic bidirectional on the southbound lanes, so pretty soon all of I-75 is going to be using that new bridge that we've been watching be built," said Rebecca Dangelo with ODOT.

She said the I-75 mega project from Buck Road through Dorr Street is about halfway done and still has a few more years until completion.