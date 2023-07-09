GasBuddy: Prices down 10.7 cents a gallon in Toledo

The average price for a gallon of gas locally is 1.3 cents higher than a month ago and stands 11 cents lower than a year ago, according to a GasBuddy survey.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo have fallen 10.7 cents in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 315 gas stations in Toledo.

Prices in Toledo are 1.3 cents higher than a month ago and stands 11 cents lower than a year ago. The cheapest gas station in Toledo was priced at $3.35, while the most expensive was priced at $3.69, a difference of 44 cents per gallon.

The overall national average is up 1.3 cents from a month ago and stands 13.6 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. The average price for diesel has dropped 10 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.53.

"It's been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off. But, new and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While most states are likely to continue seeing gasoline prices fall in the week ahead, any new refinery issues as others begin maintenance could be problematic. For diesel prices, however, the opposite is playing out, with prices that continue to rise as demand for diesel strengthens. Overall, the largest issues impacting gas prices remain refinery disruptions, but also the price of oil, which has held around $90 per barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia maintain significant production cuts."