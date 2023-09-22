UAW expands strike to 38 more plants

UAW President Shawn Fain addressed striking workers via Facebook live Friday morning, saying workers would strike at Stellantis and GM parts-distribution facilities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As promised, the United Auto Workers have announced they will expanded their week-old strike against U.S. automakers.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced Friday morning that union workers at 38 more General Motors and Stellantis parts-distribution facilities would go on strike at noon. This will affect an additional 3,475 workers from General Motors and 2,150 Stellantis workers.

The stand-up strike now will include parts-distribution centers in 20 states, though the list does not include Toledo's GM Propulsion Systems plant.

"Obviously going on strike is not something we take lightly and it's not something we do without a clear strategy to win," Fain said.

Fain praised Toledo UAW workers and others who have been on strike for a week.

"They have showed us leadership, courage and creativity," Fain said

The workers at the Toledo Assembly Complex, who went on strike last Friday along with workers at a Missouri GM plant and a Detroit-area Ford plant, will remain off the job, Fain said.

The expanded strike targets GM and Stellantis only because, Fain said, negotiations have made progress at Ford this week.

Fain said the talks with Ford have yielded several key victories: the right to strike over plant closures, cost-of-living increases and the end of a tiered wage system.

"At GM and Stellantis, it's a different story," Fain said.

At the top of the priority list in these talks is ending the tiered wage system that has paid newer workers less, Fain said.

Ford offered a response to the second round of strikes in the following statement:

Ford is working diligently with the UAW to reach a deal that rewards our workforce and enables Ford to invest in a vibrant and growing future. Although we are making progress in some areas, we still have significant gaps to close on the key economic issues. In the end, the issues are interconnected and must work within an overall agreement that supports our mutual success.

