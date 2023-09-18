'I'm here for the long haul': Striking UAW Jeep workers say they're committed to the cause

Negotiations were set to resume Monday between UAW and Stellantis. Workers striking at the Jeep plant said their spirits remain high.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Workers on the picket lines at Jeep's Toledo Assembly Complex Monday said their spirits remain high on day four of the UAW's strike.

The Toledo plant was one of three chosen by UAW leadership for a so-called "stand-up strike" when negotiations with the Big 3 Detroit automakers failed to yield new agreements by the expiration of the previous contracts late Thursday.

Early Friday morning, more than 5,000 Toledo Jeep workers walked off the job, along with workers at a Ford plant in Detroit and a General Motors plant in Missouri.

The workers see the strike as a blow for fairness, they told WTOL 11 early Monday. Not only has the UAW demanded pay increases of at least 36% over four years, but they want an end to what they see as an unfair wage-tier system and reduced benefits for some workers.

And they're prepared to stand their ground on strike for as long as it takes to get the contract they want, workers said Monday.

"I'm here for the long haul," said Jerry Gunn. "If I have to be out here in rain, sleet, snow, thunderstorm, tornado, I'm striking."

UAW President Shawn Fain has said the three plants now on strike could be just the beginning if talks, which resumed over the weekend after a break Friday, still don't lead to a new agreement.

Workers from more plants could join the picket lines if a deal remains out of reach, he said.

“It could be in a day, it could be in a week," Fain said.

Workers outside the Jeep plant Monday morning said the didn't want to walk off the job, but were hopeful the strike would lead to a more fair pay and benefit system for all workers. The wage tiers and reduced benefits for new hires were part of contracts in which union autoworkers made concessions during the Great Recession and now it is time for the companies to repay them with more generous terms, they said.