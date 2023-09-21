As UAW strike continues, average car consumer could see impacts

As the supply of auto parts begins to dwindle, repairing cars could become more costly, or impossible, making consumers feel the effects of the strike.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United Auto Workers strike against the Big 3 of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis is now in day seven.

The strikes are primarily happening in Missouri, Michigan and right here in Toledo, but the UAW is also talking about encouraging strikes at other plants if their demands are not met soon, affecting supply chains elsewhere.

Strikes in the auto industry will have a ripple effect if not ended soon as UAW plants make parts for American and foreign cars.

As the supply of auto parts begins to dwindle, repairing cars could become more costly, or impossible, making consumers feel the effects of the strike.





“Consumers will only feel the pinch, probably at least, in the short run when they go to buy a car and how quickly that hits kind of depends as it drags on, obviously, the likelihood you feel the pinch is higher," said William Sawaya, an associate professor of supply chain management at Bowling Green State University. "In the short run though you could feel it right away depending on how much inventory is at the local dealerships. So it’s possible that you will feel it right away and they won’t have as many choices and the prices might slowly start to creep up.”

Stellantis put forth another proposal to the UAW on Wednesday as negotiations continue. UAW President Shawn Fain has said more locals will walk off the job if there's no deal by Friday.

More from WTOL:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.