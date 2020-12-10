One killed, one in critical condition following failure to yield crash in Sandusky Co.

According to OSHP, two vehicles collided at the intersection of SR-510 and CR-247 in Riley Twp on Oct 12 after a driver failed to yield.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A failure to yield crash has killed one person and left another in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation by the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the OSHP, two vehicles collided after one failed to yield at the intersection of SR-510 and CR-247 in Sandusky County. The crash happened on Oct. 12 at 1:34 p.m.

Jennifer Krajewski, 44, of Tiffin was traveling eastbound on CR-475 and ran the stop sign at SR-510. Krajewski struck a Chevy Malibu driven by Mary Zimmerman, 70, of Fremont. Both vehicles ran off the intersection, striking a utility pole and a building.

Krajewski sustained serious injury in the crash and was transported to a local medical center.

Zimmerman sustained serious injury and is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Her passenger, Thomas Zimmerman, 76, required extraction from the vehicle and was fatally injured as a result of the crash.

All three were wearing seatbelts.