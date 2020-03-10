$5k reward offered for information leading to suspect of Sandusky Kroger fire

According to the FEIB, the suspect caused two fires in the same night at the Kroger located Perkins Avenue

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau FEIB is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect wanted for two local fires.

The fires happened Thursday night, at the Kroger Marketplace in Sandusky.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing between 5’8” and 5’10” tall. He was wearing a Carhart stocking cap, a red Ohio State University mask, dark grey or olive-colored sweatpants and sweatshirt and white Crocs clog shoes at the time of the incident.

He was also carrying a black backpack with a white stripe down the center.

The first fire at the Kroger location on Perkins Avenue, happened at 9 p.m. According to the FEIB, the suspect ignited a tunnel of toilet paper he had constructed on a bottom shelf.

After employees quickly discovered the fire, they removed the burned product and exited the area.

The suspect arrived again at 9:16 p.m. and set fire to the same product. This went undetected until flames were visible. Damages are expected to exceed $1,000,000.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving the store building but returning to a window to watch the fire. At this time, there is no footage depicting where he comes from before the fires or goes to afterward.

“This is where the public really becomes a partner for us. There are so many moments where they can truly be our eyes and ears, and this is one of those times,” said FEIB Chief Josh Hobbs. “Someone out there knows this guy, and we’re hoping they come forward so we can hold him accountable for endangering so many people.”

This is an on-going investiation

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this fire.