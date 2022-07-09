Wimberly impresses as a walk-on for BGSU football

Whitmer grad PaSean Wimberly was recently put on full scholarship for the Falcons and blocked a punt against UCLA in week one.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Whitmer high school grad PaSean Wimberly went to Bowling Green State University football as a walk-on three years ago after a really successful high school career.

Going to college as a walk-on is not easy feat, but Wimberly is coming off one of the biggest weeks of his entire life.

Often, a walk-on in a Division I college football program is rarely seen and easily forgotten. But that’s not the vision Wimberly had when he walked on for the Falcons.

"I’m more of a show on the field type of guy than talk,” said Wimberly. “So, me just outworking anybody, whether it’s the walk through, anything, just going full speed.”

But last week, as the Falcons were preparing for the season-opener against UCLA, Wimberly got some news in a team meeting that changed his life forever. Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler put him on full scholarship.

“I love PaSean,” said Loeffler. “Oh my gosh. Number one, he’s a great student. Two, he’s a great person. He’s really been super productive for us. Everyone knew in the room that we had a scholarship left over. Everyone in the room knew that that guy deserved it. It was not even a question. It was cool.”

“Once coach was announcing an available scholarship, it kind of woke me up in the chair,” said Wimberly. “I was like, ‘Is this the day it’s gonna happen?’ It happened and I was shocked. A lot of emotions flew by. My family put a lot towards me when I came here to walk on at BG and I promised them that I was going to get this scholarship eventually. After that, a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders and it was just the best moment of my life.

In his first game on full scholarship, Wimberly made an immediate impact on special teams. He came out and blocked a punt in the Rose Bowl.

“It was eye-opening, I’ll tell you that,” said Wimberly. “I want to first thank Coach Bayer for setting up that package deal for us to get that blocked punt. And the rest of the ten guys on the left and right of me for making that play happen. It was the best thing, because I was like this is it. It was open, I went inside, did what I had to do and got the block."