The brothers are united again for the first time since playing back-to-back years (2017-2019) with the Bowling Green Falcons.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There will be a family reunion going on inside the Huntington Center this upcoming season.

Earlier today, the Toledo Walleye announced that they have come to terms with Forwards Lukas and Sam Craggs for the 2022-23 season.

Lukas was really good last year for the Cincinnati Cyclones. Walleye fans will love his style of play. You love when he’s on your team.



Sam showed he can play at this level last year. Big body. Cool story. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) August 5, 2022

“We are thrilled to add both Lukas and Sam to our program," Head Coach Dan Watson said. "We were able to see Sam at the end of last season and I thought he got better each game. Sam will be a big part of our forward group with his size and strength. He can play in all situations and anywhere in the lineup. We look forward to helping him in his development.”

The Craggs brothers are reunited for the first time since playing back-to-back years (2017-2019) with the BGSU Falcons, in which the pair combined for 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists) in 73 contests during the 2018-19 campaign.

Lukas joins Toledo after splitting last year between the Cincinnati Cyclones and Rochester Americans. The 26-year-old posted 31 points (12G, 19A) in 35 games with the Cyclones while adding in another three points (2G, 1A) with the Americans. He comes to the Walleye with 109 career pro contests, an even split with 54 games coming in the AHL.

“Lukas is a 200-foot player,” Watson said. “He is a competitor and was Cincinnati’s best forward in the playoffs. I expect him to be a top contributor offensively, while also being responsible defensively.”

Sam was one of just five Falcons to appear in all 37 games during the 2021-22 season. Craggs left BGSU as their all-time leader in career games played with 181, and finished ninth all-time in penalty minutes with 295. Three times in his career, the 6’1”, 200-pound forward was named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete, along with being a three-time member of the WCHA All-Academic list.

The Walleye open the 2022-23 regular season on October 22 on the road against the Wheeling Nailers.