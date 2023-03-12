Toledo women's basketball team invite fans to join them at Savage Arena for selection show

The Rockets will be going to the big dance for the first time since 2017.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After their decisive win over rival Bowling Green in the MAC championship game on Saturday in Cleveland the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team are looking forward to what’s next – the NCAA tournament.



On Sunday, the university announced that they will be hosting a public selection show at Savage Arena on Sunday night as the team learns where and who they will be playing.

The Rockets fan base has been a huge factor in the success of the program over the years. The selection show is another opportunity for fans to share in the team's success and for the team to show their appreciation to their fans.

A year ago, the team suffered a disappointing loss in the MAC championship which denied them an automatic bid to the big tournament.

Still they hoped that their spectacular regular season would be enough to earn them a slot. It wasn’t to be however.

This year, the team played with a chip on their shoulder, determined to get into the tournament.

“This year we put that schedule in and put the work in and left no doubt. We’re going dancing this year,” said Rossford native and Rockets star Sammi Mikonowicz.

In December, the Rockets beat Michigan, who at the time were the number 14 ranked team in the country, in Ann Arbor.

Despite a loss to an ascendant Bowling Green earlier in the year the Rockets never lost their focus, beating BG in their second meeting of the year and winning the regular season MAC championship.

Toledo has a record of 28 – 4. It’s their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2017.

Sunday’s selection show begins at 8 p.m.

Fans are invited to join the team at Savage Arena.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the event is free.