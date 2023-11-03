Toledo women's basketball moves on to NCAA tourney: Have you gotten your Rocket gear yet?

'The Buckeye Store and More' in Sylvania says business has increased after the success of the Rocket men and women's basketball teams, and they hope it continues.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The soaring success of both the Toledo Rockets men and women's basketball teams this season had more fans gearing up to show their support at places like the Buckeye Store in More in Sylvania.

The store is mostly known for catering to OSU and Michigan fans with a lot of scarlet and grey and a little bit less maize and blue spread around. Still, parts of the store are designated for Toledo, Notre Dame, Bowling Green, and other regional schools.

Employee, Scott Heberger says there has been a steady increase of customers for UToledo's gear.

"It always helps business when the team's winning, and Toledoans like their Rockets, so every time they win, they come in," said Herberger.

While the Rocket men took a tough loss in the MAC Championship game, the women were able to clinch the title. Herberger said fans were coming in to support both teams.

"They wanted to have their nice attire before they went to the game, but always before the game they like to come in and get a new shirt," said Herberger.

Greg Haas, another employee at the store, studies at the University of Toledo. He said this time of year is a fun time for basketball fans, especially as both Toledo Rocket teams had solid regular seasons.

"Yeah, it's definitely increased since March is here now, so March Madness and the tournaments," said Haas.

Haas said it was unfortunate the football team couldn't have had a better season, but he is glad the basketball teams were able to do so good. However, Herberger said locals seem to have a preference when it comes to sports and seasons.

"Ohhhhh, I think Toledo's more of a football town, but we got a pretty good fanbase with basketball, but football always seems like it does better here in Toledo," said Herberger.

Herberger said Christmas time was very busy and they are still working on stocking up, but they plan to have many new items in time for spring and summer.