Fans prepare for UT, BGSU women's MAC championship game Saturday

While lines will be drawn Saturday, fans of both teams said they're excited that the two rivals made it this far.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Both the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University's women's basketball teams have a lot to be proud of as they gear up for the MAC championship title game Saturday, supporters of both sides of I-75 said.

WTOL 11 talked to fans from both teams Friday as they were out at area bars and restaurants. Many said they are just glad to see both teams come this far like Rocket fans Laura and Dave Biel who were at Danny's Cafe Bar in Rossford.

Laura compared Saturday's matchup to maybe the most famous Battle of I-75: when the two college's football teams collide.

While Dave is a Rocket fan, he said all of northwest Ohio benefits from both teams advancing.

Cary Long, a Falcon faithful who came to CJ's Sports Bar with his family the day before Saturday's game, said a trip to the bar, inside Bowling Green's Al-Mar Lanes, is a tradition for exciting local basketball games.

"We wanted to make sure they were going to have the broadcast on tomorrow ... and they assured us they were going to have it on," Long said of the bar.

While lines will be drawn on Saturday, fans like Greg Sheperd will be happy no matter the outcome.

"Honestly, I just want it to be a great game," Shepherd said. "It will be extremely competitive as it always is, so I'm just looking for a good game."

The women's championship game is at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Either BGSU or UT will advance to the NCAA tournament.