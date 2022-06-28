Toledo youth flag football team goes undefeated at regionals, punches ticket to national tournament

The NWO Rockets from the 8U League earned a trip to the national tournament during the week of the NFL's Pro Bowl.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The newly-created 8U NWO Rockets, a team who just started playing together, traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin for a regional tournament held at the Green Bay Packers facility.

Not only did they take in the glamour of NFL resources; the team never lost.

The Rockets finished a perfect 4-0 over the weekend to clinch a spot in the national tournament, which will take place the week of the NFL’s Pro Bowl.



The title game was won in the final seconds when Quinn Price scored the game-winning touchdown.



As one could imagine, the entire team was excited to bring home some hardware.

“I was so happy when we won,” A.J. Junga said. “I was so happy when we saw the stadium, a place we had never been to. We really wanted to go there.”

Head coach Ed Price, despite the victory, was still happy to see his team have fun.

“Their expectation was to have fun,” Price said. “As a coach or a dad, that was our goal. It says a lot about our kids and our talent.”

