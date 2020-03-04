TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday Toledo Speedway and Flat Rock Speedway announced changes to their schedules as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

All Flat Rock Speedway events scheduled through May 5 and all Toledo Speedway events scheduled through May 21 have been postponed or cancelled.

“We will monitor the guidances of State and Federal government and healthcare authorities,” said Ron Drager, Owner and Promoter of the tracks. “As timelines become better defined and approved activities designated we will announce schedule updates. We stand aligned together with healthcare workers, first responders and public health officials as we continue to work through these difficult times."

FLAT ROCK SPEEDWAY EVENTS:

Practice Days of April 18, April 24 and April 29 are postponed, with make-up dates pending.

of April 18, April 24 and April 29 are postponed, with make-up dates pending. The April 25 Motor City 200, promoted by Motor City Racing Promotions, has been cancelled and will not be re-scheduled.

promoted by Motor City Racing Promotions, has been cancelled and will not be re-scheduled. The May 2 season opener for ARCA Late Models, ARCA Figure-8s and ARCA Street Stocks, is cancelled.

for ARCA Late Models, ARCA Figure-8s and ARCA Street Stocks, is cancelled. The Flat Rock Historical Society Flea Market for Sunday, May 3 is postponed, with options for rescheduling being considered.

for Sunday, May 3 is postponed, with options for rescheduling being considered. The Flat Rock Friday, May 15 race date will move to Saturday night, May 16.

All TKC Go-Kart Club events at Flat Rock are cancelled for this time period.

TOLEDO SPEEDWAY EVENTS:

The May 16 ARCA Menards Series East Series race has been postponed and the rescheduled date will be announced.

has been postponed and the rescheduled date will be announced. The Tuesday May 12 Practice Day and the Thursday, May 21 NBC24 Classic Car show have also been postponed with rescheduled dates to be announced.

The next update will come no later than April 24, and all updates will be posted to the tracks' websites and Facebook pages.

