The shot of a lifetime: Maumee's student manager scores memorable basket

Mason McMorgan went from team manager to player Saturday. His basket had everyone in the gym cheering.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Saturday was a special day for Maumee boys basketball. They won their first game of the season. But it was the first bucket of the game that this team will never forget.

Mason McMorgan is a team manager for the Panthers. He makes sure the guys have everything they need on game day. But Saturday, he went from manager to player.

"Well it wasn't my normal night I can tell you that," said Mason.

"An hour before the game we met as a team. Mason opened up a gift. It was a jersey. We just told him he was going to warm up. We didn't tell him he was going to start until minutes before the game," said Ryan Osier.

Mason stepped out on the court and off the opening tip, his teammates got him the ball down low and his shot?

Nothing but net.

His teammates quickly ran out to celebrate.

"It was the greatest moment of my life to watch him do that. When he shot it and made it the first try and it was from the side, no backboard, I was like yes! I was shaking. I am so proud of my son," said Jim McMorgan.

"It feels pretty good. Being able to share it with people I love. It's something that will last like two years after I'm done here," said Mason.

It's safe to say this moment will last well longer than that. It gave this team and this family memories to last a lifetime.

"To see one of our hardest working kids have a moment, you can't take that away, no matter what our record is," said Osier.

"He's worked so hard. He's done so much. All he's wanted to do is be a part of a team. He did it and it was absolutely wonderful."

It may show up on the stat sheet as two points, but it meant so much more.