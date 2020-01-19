TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Rockets have added another big name to their coaching staff by hiring Craig Kuligowski as their linebackers coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator.

Kuligowski spent 2019 away from the field, but before that, his resume is impressive. In 2018, he was the Associate Head Coach and Defensive Line Coach at Alabama. Before that, he spent 2 seasons coaching the Defensive Line for the Miami Hurricanes. He also spent 15 years at Missouri coaching the Defensive Line.

Kuligowski played at the University of Toledo from 1987-1990. In his final 2 seasons at Toledo, he was a First Team All-MAC performer. In 1990, he played for Nick Saban and won a MAC title.

In other Toledo coaching news, Vince Kehres will officially be the Defensive Coordinator. The former Mount Union Head Coach joins his good friend Jason Candle this season.

Kehres and Kuligowski replace Brian George and Mike Ward who were fired following the 2019 season.

