TOLEDO, Ohio — On Wednesday, athletes from all over the area finally put pen to paper to make their college commitments official.

Many athletes chose to stay close to home, while others signed far distances away to pursue their athletic careers at the next level.

Here's a full list of those who signed:

Whitmer

Riley Keller - Bowling Green State University for football

Tre Young - University of South Dakota for track & field

Northview

Trent Simms - Bowling Green State University for football

Matt Fortner - Bowling Green State University for football

Spencer Atkins - University of Akron for baseball

Anthony Wayne

Bryce Boyer - Bowling Green State University for football

Ezra Scott - Youngstown State University for football

Nolan Barber - Navy for football

St. Francis

Todd Bumphis - University of Cincinnati for football

Patrick Heldreth - St. Bonaventure University for swimming

Josh Jacobs - Adrian College for baseball

Ian Macknight - Trine University for baseball

Central Catholic

Jonzell Norrils - University of Akron for football

Semaj Cross - Lafayette College for football

Carter Fouty - Air Force for football

Kate Ellis - University of Findlay for basketball

Sydney Alford - Owens Community College for volleyball

Ava McQuillen - University of Toledo for tennis

St. John's

Dimitri Mitsopoulos - Miami (OH) University for football

Perrysburg

Austin Collins - University of Louisville for football

Fremont Ross

Dontrez Brown - Bowling Green State University for football

Fremont Ross Athletics

North Baltimore

Levi Gazarek - Bowling Green State University for football and baseball

