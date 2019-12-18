TOLEDO, Ohio — On Wednesday, athletes from all over the area finally put pen to paper to make their college commitments official.
Many athletes chose to stay close to home, while others signed far distances away to pursue their athletic careers at the next level.
Here's a full list of those who signed:
Whitmer
- Riley Keller - Bowling Green State University for football
- Tre Young - University of South Dakota for track & field
Northview
- Trent Simms - Bowling Green State University for football
- Matt Fortner - Bowling Green State University for football
- Spencer Atkins - University of Akron for baseball
Anthony Wayne
- Bryce Boyer - Bowling Green State University for football
- Ezra Scott - Youngstown State University for football
- Nolan Barber - Navy for football
St. Francis
- Todd Bumphis - University of Cincinnati for football
- Patrick Heldreth - St. Bonaventure University for swimming
- Josh Jacobs - Adrian College for baseball
- Ian Macknight - Trine University for baseball
Central Catholic
- Jonzell Norrils - University of Akron for football
- Semaj Cross - Lafayette College for football
- Carter Fouty - Air Force for football
- Kate Ellis - University of Findlay for basketball
- Sydney Alford - Owens Community College for volleyball
- Ava McQuillen - University of Toledo for tennis
St. John's
- Dimitri Mitsopoulos - Miami (OH) University for football
Perrysburg
- Austin Collins - University of Louisville for football
Fremont Ross
- Dontrez Brown - Bowling Green State University for football
North Baltimore
- Levi Gazarek - Bowling Green State University for football and baseball
RELATED: Signing day for local athletes advancing to the next level
RELATED: North Baltimore senior football player receives offer from Michigan State University
RELATED: Anthony Wayne athletics having dominant fall season