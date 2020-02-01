TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo football has hired Robert Weiner to take over as quarterbacks coach for the Rockets next season.

The position opened after Brian Wright left the team to take a Division-II head coaching job at Pittsburg State in Kansas.

Weiner had been the head coach at Plant High School in Florida since 2004. He won four state championships and was runner-up twice.

Despite the hiring of Weiner, Toledo head coach Jason Candle will still be handling play calling duties for the Rockets.

While Candle's hiring of a quarterbacks coach shores up the offensive side of the ball, he is still looking for a linebackers coach and a defensive coordinator.