Owens Community College softball riding local talent to D-III nationals

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Owens Community College softball team is preparing to head to nationals.

The Express won their conference and regional titles and now head to the eight-team D-III National Championship in Syracuse, New York.

They had four players make the all-conference team this year and Chuck Brososky was named coach of the year in the league.

Their roster is just filled with local talent. They've gone from high school rivals to teammates playing for a national title at the college level.

"It's kind of crazy because you grow up competing against these people," said Rossford grad and Owens sophomore, Valerie Swope. "Now you're pushing them to be better than you because they're on your team. It's really incredible."

"It's pretty crazy because at one point we're all rivals and now we're together on one team and we all want to do the best for each other and pick each other up," said Springfield grad and current Owens freshman, Alexis Orner. "It's really cool to see how they progress from high school to now being in college."

"The tenacity of this team is huge," said Owens softball head coach Chuck Brososky. "I'd be willing to take this team anywhere and play. They're that excited, they're that willing, they're that capable."