Ottawa Hills boys golf headed to state championships

The Green Bears team punched their ticket to Columbus and play on Friday and Saturday.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — The Ottawa Hills boys golf team was hard at work preparing to head to Columbus for the state championships this weekend.

They've got a great young team and no seniors.

Will Swigart, Eddie Griffin, Anthony Adduci, Chuck Merrill, Anthony Packo, and Jack Jorgenson make up the Green Bears team.

Last year, they didn't have the results they wanted at districts, but this year, they put it all together and punched their ticket to Columbus.

"This year's been great. We've had a great time all year," said junior Eddie Griffin. "This has been our goal for the entire year. We've worked for this the whole year, put lots of time in. Very happy and the team is very proud that we're going down there."

"I've been very excited. The talent has been there from the beginning," said head coach Tricia Fojtik. "They just have worked so hard all season long."

"We've been having fun since summer," said junior Anthony Adduci. "We just enjoy playing with each other."