Weather forces local soccer teams to get creative

Some games were moved indoors to the Total Sports Complex in Rossford due to rain.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The brutal weather this week has forced some local soccer teams to get creative.

On Tuesday over at Total Sports in Rossford, there were two varsity soccer games played inside the dome.

First, the Evergreen and Wauseon girls played, and then the Maumee and Anthony Wayne boys.

Schools are fortunate that in northwest Ohio there are facilities like this for teams to take advantage of.

Football teams have held practices inside the dome during the playoffs when cold weather and snow are a factor.

Coaches and administrators are thankful to have these facilities right in their backyard, especially during stretches of rough weather.

"This is fantastic. I mean, who would have thought that here we are, middle of September and thunderstorms are pouring in and we're able to call Rossford Total Sports and get a game in the dome," said Joshua Radel, head coach of Evergreen girls soccer. "Having these facilities, especially in the winter for kids that train all season, you can't beat it. Otherwise, a lot of these kids would fall behind, but having some of these facilities really help them excel at their game."