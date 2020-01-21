NAPOLEON, Ohio — Napoleon girls basketball doesn't have one star player, in fact on any given night there's four or five girls that can be their leading scorer. That makes it really hard for teams to figure out how to stop them.

"It's somebody different every night it seems like," said head coach Corey Kreinbrink. "That's a good thing to not have to count on one person and put all the pressure on them. The kids do a great job of just working together and caring about each other. They're not worried about who gets stats."

"It's nice because we can all score in different ways," said junior Taylor Strock. "If I'm looking to drive towards the rim, I always have Shae (Pedroza) or Caely (Ressler). We have so many shooters that we can kick it out to and just the fact that we can all score in different ways helps a lot."

Every opponent wants to knock off the top dog. The Wildcats know they are going to get a team's best and it's a challenge they prepare for each practice.

"We always talk about that they're going to play their best against us, and they're always going to play really hard," said senior Shae Pedroza. "We just know we have to stick to our fundamentals and just do what we always do."

"We have a lot to lose and it's just different being the hunted and not being the hunter," said Strock. "I think that those games we just have a lot of energy because we pack the gym and we just kind of feed off that energy."

That'll be the case this Friday as Napoleon travels to face Southview, who's right behind them in the NLL standings.

